All over the world where democracies look for guidance from America’s leadership, they are waiting for a correction in America. That correction is the same rectification made when President Richard Nixon resigned. To the world and many Americans, Donald Trump is worse than Nixon. Nixon did not attack our allies and cozy up to our enemies. Worst of all, most Republican leaders in Congress are totally lacking of any courage to stand up to a president that is dangerous to the country, our values, our allies and democracy itself.

Alfred Waddell

Marstons Mills, Massachusetts