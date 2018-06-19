I am writing to encourage my fellow Utahns to contact their congressional representation against the separation of families seeking asylum at our national border. This is a deplorable policy. Regardless of how one feels about immigration, there is not any valid reason to separate parents from their children.

Children should not be used as leverage to fund the wall that the president promised Mexico would pay for. Do we really feel good traumatizing children? How can we stand up to authoritarian regimes that commit human rights atrocities tomorrow if we fail to stand up for human rights today? Does caging the poorest and most desperate make America great again?

As Americans, we have traditionally led the world in providing hope, infusing a moral compass when the world has needed one and have fought for human rights. We need to regain this vision. We know from studying history where this is headed once a population has become dehumanized and devalued. Is that really what we want?

Dane Henderson

Sandy