High-tech employers looking at Utah, take note: Thirty-nine percent of Utah eighth-graders are proficient in math, but in Massachusetts, 50 percent are proficient. For those who are math challenged, this means that in Utah, slightly more than one-third of the students are good at math, while in Massachusetts, half are good at math. (By the way, Massachusetts has twice Utah's number of ethnic-minority students.)

Is it any wonder that Massachusetts leads the nation in its percentage of high-tech employees?

Intriguingly, in 1992, the states were about the same. So what happened?

That year, Massachusetts decided to get serious about funding education. They now have the smallest classes and the best-paid teachers in the U.S. Maybe when Utah gets serious, our kids can catch up with their Massachusetts peers. Meanwhile, high-tech employers will be watching, you can bet on that.

Breck England

Bountiful