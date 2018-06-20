A friend was complaining to me this week that the Golden State Warriors make him weary. He said he disliked knowing in October which team will win the championship.

Not me. I’m fine watching one of history’s greatest teams prove its point. Neither do I begrudge what I consider smart moves that have made the Warriors basketball’s preeminent team.

As for claims they bought themselves a superteam, that doesn’t fit the facts. Of their top four players, three were drafted by the Warriors. They did sign Kevin Durant as a free agent in 2016, but that was after he spent nine seasons with the Sonics/Thunder. Leaving for a better job after nine years isn’t disloyalty — unless dishonesty is involved. It’s smart.

Durant knew when he went from Oklahoma City to Golden State that he was the key to making the Warriors a championship team. After nine years, he thought he had a better chance to win in Oakland. Imagine that.

Stephen Curry was drafted by the Warriors in 2009, Klay Thompson in 2011 and Draymond Green in 2012.

Other Warriors such as JaVale McGee, Andre Iguodala, Shawn Livingston, Zaza Pachulia and David West all were signed as free agents. Name a team that doesn’t sign the best free agents it can.

Russell Westbrook stayed in Oklahoma City — a popular choice to Thunder fans — but as one coach pointed out to me, he’s “ultra-talented but helping his team not win.”

LeBron James’ superteam in Miami might have been obnoxious, but mostly because of the way he showboated the announcement. Still, superteams have always been the objective for everyone, whether it’s the Wilt-West-Baylor Lakers, the Barkley-Drexler-Olajuwon Rockets or the Garnett-Allen-Pierce Celtics.

Everyone hates a superteam — unless it’s your own.