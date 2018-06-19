The new Utah Inland Port Authority has seen its share of controversy, specifically about Salt Lake City’s role in zoning matters and the share of tax increment revenue it receives. But the rules on disclosure of board members’ personal conflicts of interest have been straightforward and uncontested, until now.

We’re confused about why outgoing House Speaker Greg Hughes and at least one other member of the port authority board have yet to file conflict-of-interest statements, citing “ambiguity.” That fact caused the board’s first official meeting Monday to degenerate into a tense, unofficial meeting that quickly adjourned amid unanswered questions. It did, however, include a lot of talk about alleged ambiguity in the law.

That law, passed as SB234, is not ambiguous. It clearly sets rules that exclude people from serving on the board if they have specific conflicts. Its language is similar to that of the law establishing a board to plan the redevelopment of the state prison site in Draper once the prison is removed.

Few things are as important to governance as public trust. People must be assured no one in power is enriching himself or herself. That demands a thorough disclosure and complete transparency.

Specifically, the law says a person may not serve on the authority’s board or as executive director if he or she owns real property, other than a personal residence, within a half-mile of the authority’s jurisdiction.

It also excludes people with family members who own “an interest in real property, other than a personal residence, within a half-mile of the authority's jurisdiction.”

In addition, it also excludes anyone “who has a family member who owns an interest in, is directly affiliated with, or is an employee or officer of a firm, company, or other entity that the individual is likely to participate in or receive compensation, or other direct financial benefit, from the development of the authority jurisdictional land, or acquire an interest in or locate a facility on the authority jurisdictional land.”

Board members are prohibited from trying to acquire any real property within 5 miles of the authority’s jurisdiction.

What is ambiguous about that?

We’re also curious about why the Legislature’s attorney, John Fellows, would cite as an example of ambiguity a question about whether the director of the Utah Department of Transportation could sit on the board when his agency buys and sells land within the authority’s jurisdiction. The form is clearly a personal disclosure document. The agency’s spokesman said the Utah Attorney General’s office already has reviewed that question and determined it does not create a conflict.

Hughes, who is a developer, told the Deseret News he might have personal conflicts to declare under the law, noting, “The board limitations, I think, could capture many in terms of how it’s written, and we don’t want that to be the case.”

But why not? If it is the case, he should be transparent about what those conflicts might be. If they can’t be resolved under the law, he and other members with conflicts should not sit on the board. An appointee of the Senate president already resigned because he owns land within 5 miles of the port’s boundaries.

What compelling reason exists to seat board members who might benefit financially from the authority’s dealings? Is anyone’s voice so important it would override such concerns?

As House speaker, Hughes championed the bill that created the authority. Again, we’re curious. Why did he not question this language at the time?

One reason might be that it was hurriedly written and passed in the waning moments of the legislative session, with little time for scrutiny or debate.

This is a troubling development as the authority prepares to oversee what many are calling the largest construction project in state history — one that could attract billions of dollars in trade to the Beehive State.

The authority’s board must be free from conflicts that might enrich its members. Public confidence demands total transparency. Hughes and the other three members who have yet to file conflict-of-interest statements should do so immediately and declare whether they qualify to serve.