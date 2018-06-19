HERRIMAN — A 4-year-old boy was in serious condition after falling four stories from a window on Tuesday.

The boy was at the Copperwood Apartments, 5719 W. 13600 South, when he leaned against a screen window about 1:20 p.m., said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray. The screen gave way and the boy fell onto an air conditioning unit below, she said.

Although the boy was taken by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital, he was talking with paramedics, Gray said.

It's the second time in two months that a toddler has been injured by falling after pressing against a window screen.

In May, a 3-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition when she fell an estimated 13 feet from a second-story window to the concrete porch below.