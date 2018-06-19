KEARNS — A Bountiful man was in extremely critical condition after being shot in a Kearns neighborhood on Tuesday.

The incident happened about noon in a residential area near Thomas W. Bacchus Elementary School, which was not in session.

The man who was shot, Devin Stanfill, 23, had just picked up another man in the area, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray. How the two men were acquainted, whether the second man lived in the area or whether he was picked up at a residence was unknown Tuesday, she said.

As the two were driving near 5870 S. Copper City Drive (5885 West), the passenger shot Stanfill in the torso, Gray said. There were no known witnesses to the shooting, she said.

A short time later, a woman driving by saw Stanfill's car stopped in the middle of the street and noticed he was in distress, Gray said. The woman, who is a nurse, gave aid and called 911.

Stanfill was able to briefly speak with officers before being taken to a local hospital. Gray said the only description detectives have of the alleged gunman is a white man with a bald head and blue eyes who may go by the name "Ty."

Investigators served a search warrant on Stanfill's car to look for evidence, and were being assisted by the Granite Police Department to determine if any surveillance cameras from the school captured part of the incident, Gray said.

Prior to the shooting, Stanfill was involved in a domestic violence incident in Taylorsville, Gray said. However, detectives determined the shooting was not a result of the earlier incident, she said.

Details about what happened in the domestic situation were not immediately known. Gray said Stanfill was gone by the time officers arrived at that scene, and she did not know how much earlier it occurred prior to Stanfill being shot.

Anyone with information can call police at 801-743-7000.