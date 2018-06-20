Former BYU football player Paul Lasike is playing for USA Rugby.

"A wide, imposing physical specimen, Lasike is nonetheless elusive and possessing of a strong skill set," wrote Alex Goff. "His ability to pass makes it a lot easier to pick him at inside center, and all of that has been on display this June for the Eagles Men's 15s team."

Davies helps lead team to championship

Former BYU basketball player Brandon Davies led Zalgiris Kaunas to victory over Lietuvos Rytas to earn the LKL championship.

Watch highlights of and an interview with Davies here at JMoneySports.com.

Previewing the Wildcats

BYU opens the 2018 football season Sept. 1 at Arizona. Here's a preview of the Wildcats, who finished 7-5 last season, from Lawless Republic.

"The Wildcats hit their stride five games into the season when Khalil Tate took over under center," wrote Shaun Gordon. "The sophomore quarterback averaged nearly 300 yards of total offense, and he’ll enter 2018 as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country."

Rose, Simmons Center receives check

BYU coach Dave Rose was presented a check for $100,000 for the Simmons Center for cancer research as a result of winning the 2018 INFINITI Coaches' Charity Challenge.

“This was an amazing achievement,” Rose said, according to BYUCougars.com. “The Simmons Center put together a great team to help us win this challenge. There are a lot of things that happen at BYU that you can be proud of, and this is one that our family will be proud of for a long time. All of this money will fund fellowships to allow students to commit their time to cancer research and hopefully be a part of the next breakthrough in the fight to cure cancer. I will always be grateful to INFINITI for sponsoring the Coaches’ Charity Challenge and to the fans for voting.”