A new “Star Wars” rumor suggests Billy Dee Williams will return to the franchise in “Episode IX” to play Lando Calrissian.

The website Fantha Tracks, which keeps up with news and rumors of the “Star Wars” film production, explained that Williams has been contacted to participate in the new film.

“Billy Dee Williams is back for Episode IX as Lando Calrissian,” the report read. “We were asked by our original source to verify this with another independent source before we ran with it. We did that, confirming that this is indeed correct (and before anyone asks, we’re not going to name our sources because that’s not how this works).”

Filming for “Episode IX” begins next month. Fantha Tracks said an official announcement will likely come before production begins.

According to CBR, Williams revealed at Megacon in Orlando back in May that he had been dieting and getting into shape, which might be a sign the actor, who first appeared in “The Empire Strikes Back,” will make a return.

Fun Billy Dee Williams fact: Billy just had his 81st birthday. He’s training 3 times a week with a trainer and has a whole new diet. — MegaCon Orlando (@MegaConOrlando) May 25, 2018

Oh? Didn’t Carrie Fisher do something similar prior to appearing in TFA? It would take a while to wipe the smile off my face (and probably some tears) if I see this in Episode IX: pic.twitter.com/YN1hbRIhH6 — Bryan Jensen (@jensen_bryan) May 26, 2018

As Uproxx reported, fans would welcome back Williams with open arms given his character recently appeared in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” with Donald Glover taking over the role.

“Considering how Donald Glover’s Lando stole the show in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ it shouldn’t be a shock that the rumor mill now has the smuggler making a big screen return for the final installment of the new trilogy,” according to Uproxx. “It would also be a familiar face for older fans to look for given the tragic loss of Carrie Fisher and the on-screen deaths of Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford.”

Jonathan Olley, Lucasfilm Ltd. Donald Glover is Lando Calrissian in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY.

Still, SlashFilm doesn’t want to fully believe the rumor since it almost makes too much sense to bring back an original trilogy character.

However, SlashFilm did offer an idea for how to bring the character back:

“Maybe Daisy Ridley’s Rey could pass the Millennium Falcon back to him, finally reuniting Lando with what remains of L3-37 after so many years apart,” according to SlashFilm. “Sounds like a fitting ending, and it’d give that character the chance to fly off into the sunset one last time.”