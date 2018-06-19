A couple bound for Baltimore brought a whole new meaning to the phrase “wind beneath your wings” on Sunday night.

The couple, Michael and Renee, were married aboard the Southwest flight. A video of their wedding made its way online and has since racked up 2,000 views and attention from national news outlets.

The video shows the groom standing at one end of the plane. His bride Renee walks down the aisle while holding a yellow rose. The song “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran plays in the background.

Can’t think of a better way to spend a late-night, 5 hour flight other than watching a wedding happen on the plane!... Posted by Skylee Campbell on Sunday, June 17, 2018

The couple boarded the plane in Las Vegas while wearing their wedding clothes, according to the New York Post. They sat in their seats for about four hours before they stood and walked to opposite ends of the plane to begin the ceremony.

Skylee Campbell, who filmed the video, told Yahoo Lifestyle the flight crew helped organize the ceremony.

“It was adorable. They had us all turn on our call lights to light up the aisle and play music,” Campbell said.

She said the pilot performed the nuptials for the couple.

“They met each other four years ago and this weekend decided to make it at least another four years. They met on a Match.com date — and yes, ladies and gentlemen, it really does work,” the pilot joked.

A Southwest Airlines representative told Yahoo Lifestyle the airline couldn’t pass up the chance to help the couple.

“Our crew jumped at an opportunity to wow two customers with an in-flight wedding surprise,” the representative said.

Southwest previously helped host a wedding back in August 2017, according to ABC News. The couple, traveling from Texas to Mexico, re-created their nuptials as they flew to their honeymoon.

“We vow to love each other, only fly Southwest, and to always put our small carry-on bags underneath the seat and not in the overhead bins,” the bride said on that flight.

Similarly, Southwest helped a couple host a wedding with 30 of their family members in 2014. According to CNN, the 100 passengers on board received invitations and peanuts, which were handed out by a flower girl.

The official for the wedding said: “If anyone can show just cause why they might not be lawfully joined together, let them push their flight attendant call button now or forever hold your peace.”