SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes told a commission of public lands lawmakers that he expects a federal judge will act within weeks to decide a venue in legal cases challenging reductions to two national monuments.

Multiple lawsuits filed by Native American tribes and environmental groups were consolidated into two cases before Judge Tanya Chutkan on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Chutkan will decide if the cases remain in Washington or are moved to Utah.

Once a venue is decided, Reyes said, "we intend to intervene."

Reyes gave a briefing Tuesday to members of the Stewardship for Public Lands Commission at their meeting.

In December, President Donald Trump announced from the Utah state Capitol the nearly 1.35 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument will be split into two smaller units. Those are the Indian Creek unit at 86,447 acres and Shash Jaa at 142,337 acres.

A coalition of environmental groups plus Native American tribes sued to overturn the action, arguing the U.S. president lacks the authority to rescind national monument designations made by previous administrations.

Trump also reduced boundaries at the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, 1.9 million acres designated in 1996 by then-President Bill Clinton.

That monument is broken up into three smaller units: Grand Staircase, 211,983 acres; Kaiparowits, 551,117 acres; and Escalante Canyons, 243,241.

Trump made the reductions at the urging of Utah's congressional delegation and rural county commissioners who said the federal designations interfered with multiple use of the land and local economies.

The U.S. president said previous administrations had "severely abused" the power granted to them via the 1906 Antiquities Act, which says designations should be made with the smallest area compatible with protection of the objects.

Trump directed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to conduct an on-the-ground review of the monument designations in Utah and elsewhere it was evident there was local opposition.

Zinke visited Utah in May and delivered a list of recommendations later in the summer.

In other updates, Reyes said a lawsuit aimed at the federal government demanding control to 33 million acres in Utah has been drafted. The process now involves assessing the appropriate venue for that case to move forward.

The legal argument behind the state in this case — growing out of the passage of the Transfer of Public Lands Act — rests on the premise the lands should never have been retained in federal control but returned to Utah at statehood.

The Utah Attorney General's Office said Tuesday the lawsuit's moving forward also stems in part on the relationship between Utah and the new Trump administration, and how receptive federal agencies are to land use issues.