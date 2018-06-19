LAYTON — Construction on a nearly $24 million project to create a new east-west connection across I-15 is nearly complete, and the public is invited to celebrate with city and Utah Department of Transportation officials on Monday.

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the west parking lot of Cinemark Tinseltown, 720 W. 1500 North.

The project, which began in 2017, connects 1425 North on the east with a bridge across I-15 to the existing roadway between Kohl’s and the Cutrubus Motors body shop.

The project, a combined effort between UDOT and Layton, also included improvements to the intersection at Main Street and Layton Crossing. In addition, Angel Street was turned into a cul-de-sac on the north side of Main Street; and a new roundabout was built at 1425 North and Layton Hills Parkway.

Officials say the crossing over I-15 will reduce congestion at the Hill Field Road and Antelope Drive interchanges and should improve access to nearby businesses.