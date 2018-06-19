Jim Hayes had tried to find his biological parents for decades.

Despite some roadblocks, it was finally an Ancestry.com DNA test that brought Hayes and his father together for the first time in 50 years, according to ABCNews.go.com.

Their meeting in April involved heartfelt hugs and tears of joy.

Father Tom Nuveman told "Good Morning America" the experience was "life-changing."

"You have a child for 50 years and didn't know about it ... it's kinda like 'Wow,'" Nuveman said.

Hayes grew up knowing he was adopted and became curious about his biological parents in his 20s. The adoption agency could only give him limited information about his mother. When he reached out to her she declined his request to meet.

Two decades went by before Hayes was encouraged to take an Ancestry.com DNA test. To his surprise, he was matched with a man who had the initials "T.N." With months of Internet research, Hayes figured out "T.N." was a California man named Tom Nuveman.

Deseret News reporter Erica Evans recently wrote an in-depth article examining Ancestry.com's DNA research, which some worry is telling more than people may want to know. "Secrets about teenage pregnancies, infidelity and illegitimate children cannot be easily hidden," Evans wrote.

"In this field, privacy is a uniquely challenging problem because DNA is familial. When you put it out there, you are putting it out there on behalf of your family,” Laura Hercher, director of genetics research at Sarah Lawrence College, told Evans.

