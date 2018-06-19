SALT LAKE CITY — GREENbike is offering free rides to the public Saturday to celebrate breaking the half-million ride mark.

Riders can go to any GREENbike station on Saturday and get a 24-hour pass using the promo code 2018 and ride for free.

According to the program, the more than half-million rides have prevented 3.4 million pounds of CO2 from entering the air and removed 3.8 million vehicle miles from local roads, while burning 55 million calories in the process.

GREENbike is a nonprofit, public/private partnership between the Salt Lake City, SelectHealth and other private sponsors.

GREENbike attributes its high ridership to annual users who receive a radio-frequency identification card that allows them unlimited one-hour rides for 365 days. They utilize the system to connect from downtown rail stops and apartments to employment centers and commerce destinations. Nearly 70 percent of all GREENbike’s rides are taken by annual users during commuter hours.