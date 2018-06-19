SALT LAKE CITY — Donny and Marie Osmond don't want to get political with their Las Vegas show.

The brother-sister duo with Utah ties told Fox News this week that they won’t preach political beliefs but try their best to entertain during their shows.

“Our show is not politically based, it’s not religious-based. We don’t preach to the audience. We entertain the audience. I think that’s the difference between some entertainers and us,” Donny Osmond told Fox News.

Donny and Marie said they’ve developed a younger audience during their 10-year run.

But fame, they said, isn’t forever.

“Enjoy every second of it, because it’s definitely fleeting. It goes fast,” Donny said.

Marie added, “We are very rare. I mean I don’t know that many women who have done 5½ decades. We were always told it’s gonna be over, it’s gonna be over, but you keep reinventing, you keep working hard.”

Donny and Marie both acknowledged they bring their Mormon faith into their show. For example, Donny will chug water and Marie will follow up with, “And you thought Mormons didn’t drink.”

