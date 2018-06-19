EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The Utah Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a paving project on state Route 73, the Cory Wride Memorial Highway next week and continue through August.

The project area will extend from 200 South in Cedar Fort to Foothill Boulevard in Saratoga Springs. According to the city, the 10-mile project will extend the life of the roadway and provide a smoother ride for drivers.

Work will occur Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the possibility of work on Sunday. All lanes will be open during peak travel times. In some areas, one-way flagging operations may occur with one lane, one direction.

Motorists should expect minor construction-related travel delays. The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions and equipment availability.