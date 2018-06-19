EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The city will hold a grand opening for the new phase of the Cory B. Wride Memorial Park on Saturday, June 30, from noon to 3 p.m.

This phase of the park features a large splash pad, zip lines, swings, a playground, a large pavilion, a festival field, and pickleball, basketball and tennis courts.

Following remarks from Mayor Tom Westmorland, the festivities will include patriotic music by the Eagle Mountain Symphony Orchestra, free lunch and souvenir giveaways (while supplies last), music by DJ Specialist, a display of emergency vehicles and K-9 demonstrations.

For more information, log on to eaglemountaincity.com.