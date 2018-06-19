EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Eagle Mountain Boulevard will be closed from Major Street to Wride Highway between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for the inaugural Limitless Supercar Shoot-out and Car Show.

The event, hosted by the city and the Cars 4 Kids Foundation, will benefit Make-a-Wish Utah. The free car show will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cory Wride Memorial Park, 5806 Pony Express Parkway. The action will then move to Eagle Mountain Boulevard at 3 p.m. for the shoot-out, where drivers reach speeds of 200-plus mph during the closed highway event.

General admission is $10 or $15 (plus a processing fee) for adults and $7.50 (plus a processing fee) for children ages 3 to 12. Tickets on the day of the event are $25 for adults and $12.50 for children ages 3 to 12.

For more information or to purchase tickets, log on eaglemountaincity.com.