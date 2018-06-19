NEWTON, Cache County — The body of a Logan swimmer missing since Saturday was recovered Tuesday.

About 8 a.m., the Cache County Search and Rescue Team recovered the body of Austin Nsegiyumva, 35, from the Newton Dam reservoir.

His body was found about 50 feet from shore under 8 feet of water, said Cache County Sheriff's Lt. Brian Locke.

"You could see him under the water today. And it was an area we had searched previously," he said. "We had been in that area with divers the past couple of days."

Locke said there have been storms in the area the past couple of days, leading investigators to speculate whether Nsegiyumva's body was dislodged from somewhere else. He noted there is a lot of thick brush on the bottom of the reservoir in that area, including about 3 feet of moss.

Crews have been looking for him since Saturday when Nsegiyumva was swimming with friends and disappeared, according to the sheriff's office. Locke said Nsegiyumva was with a group of about 15 campers. He was swimming at the time with several juveniles under 14 years old. By the time the juveniles realized what was happening and were able to get to shore to tell other adults, about 30 minutes had passed, Locke said.

Nsegiyumva's body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office to determine if there were any other contributing factors to his drowning, he said.

The dive team from the Utah Department of Public Safety also participated in the search.

Nsegiyumva's Facebook page states he is originally from Rwanda and went to high school in San Diego.

Many friends posted tributes and remembrances as word of the recovery of his body spread.

"We lost another angel. One of my brother's close friends. You will be missed Shaba. Watch over us and fly high brother," one man wrote. "Having good laughs, being goofy, and just being an amazing person. … It's sad losing a good person. … But my prayers go out to your family. … Hope you're dancing in the sky and singing in the angels choir."

"Death is not the end of our life here on Earth. … This is only the beginning of our journey to enter the Kingdom of Heaven," wrote another. "Rest in peace Austin Nsegiyumva. You will be missed."