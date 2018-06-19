SALT LAKE CITY — BYU AdLab's video ad for General Electric just won Best in Show for cinematography at the American Advertising Awards, according to BYU News.

The ad, called “One More Giant Leap,” tells the story of Polly, a young girl who transforms her garage into a makeshift spaceship — preparation for going to Mars in a real spaceship as an astronaut years later.

“General Electric was critical in developing technology that put man on the moon, and recently, GE has been pulling for more women in STEM careers,” the video description says. “With companies like GE and their promise to champion imagination, dreamers like Polly can reach the stars.”

It’s been a rewarding season for the BYU AdLab, Brigham Young University's student advertising agency. According to its Instagram page, the AdLab has also received recognition from the Andy Awards, The One Club for Creativity and The Telly Awards.

Currently, AdLab students are in France for the Cannes Lion International Festival of Creativity. Watch the agency's award-winning video here.

