PROVO — Kalani Sitake was so busy this week with BYU football camp duties and hosting recruits, he barely had time to make a cameo appearance at a charity golf event. “I don’t think anyone wants to see my golf game improve,” Sitake told reporters.

After winning just four games last year, golf simply isn't a priority. Getting more wins is. If Sitake had an easier schedule like BYU had back in its WAC and MWC days, it would certainly help.

But playing at Washington, Boise State, Wisconsin and Utah in a front-loaded schedule is, well, downright scary.

He's not backing down.

"If I wanted to pad my stats, that’s what I’d do," said Sitake of scheduling more wins, especially early. The Cougars open at Arizona.

"But I want to run a program and have a schedule that is great for us. In times past, traditionally we’d had easier schedules. If you go back to the time we were in the Mountain West, then to the Pac-12 when we were at Utah, we couldn’t do anything about it, you just prepare for it.

"It forces you to be ready. I’m not really concerned," he continued. "I think you can learn a lot more from a team that can beat you than knowing you can win any game. That’s my mindset. I don’t know if it gets me any closer to LaVell’s wins for a coach, but I’m just trying to get a program ready to where we can have success. That means you play the best.

"Tom (Holmoe) is getting a bunch of teams ready for us. If you (are going to) talk about being in a Power 5 conference, then you should probably have a schedule that matches that."

I asked Sitake if his new reshuffled staff, especially on the offensive side of things, is what he expected it could be when he made the hires.

"I think they are exactly what I thought they were going to be," he said.

"Seeing the leadership that comes through with all of them, it’s nice to have a few who have had coordinator experience and have been in big-time programs. We also have some coaches who are up-and-comers who aspire to become head coaches. I hope we just keep them here long enough to make it work.

"I think this is a great group and have a great job leading our players. Now we haven’t played a game yet either. I'm kind of reserving judgment. But from what I see we’ve done in the offseason, I’ve been really pleased."

BYU's football media day is Friday.