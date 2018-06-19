SOUTH SALT LAKE — A Sandy man involved in a weekend motorcycle crash has died.

Marcos Villagrana, 23, passed away about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday due to injuries he sustained Saturday, according to South Salt Lake police.

Villagrana was riding a motorcycle on State Street near 3750 South when police say an SUV made a U-turn in front of him. He hit the back of the SUV. Villagrana was not wearing a helmet and suffered what police called at the time life-threatening injuries.

Officials from both the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol say there has been a noticeable jump in the number of fatal motorcycle accidents this summer on Utah's roads.