KAYSVILLE — The city will kick off its 4th of July celebration with a patriotic devotional at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, at the Davis High School auditorium, 325 Main.

On Tuesday, July 3, residents are invited to a Kaysville Theater block party at 9 p.m. on Main Street. The event will include a climbing wall, a DJ, food and other activities.

Activities on the 4th of July include a pancake breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Davis Technical College, 55 E. 300 South. Tickets are $5 per person or $25 for a family of six.

The 4th of July Rotary 5K and 10K will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot on the south side of the Davis High School Stadium. Cost is $30 for those 12 and older and $25 for those 12 and under for those who preregister at www.Kaysvillecity.com.

Registration on the day of the race is $35. There will be a family discount of $90 for up to five members of the same family. Additional family members will need to pay full price. Online registration will close on July 3 at 9:45 p.m. Early pack pickup will be on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants can get a $5 discount for registering at Bowman’s Market, 326 Main.

The annual parade will begin at 10 a.m. at 500 East. It will wind its way to Main Street and then head to 100 North and then 100 East, where it will disperse at Kaysville Elementary School.

The celebration will wrap up with the Red, White and Boom at Barnes Park, 950 W. 200 North, at 5 p.m. There will be bounce houses, food vendors live entertainment and fireworks.