SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney has spent nearly $2 million on his Republican primary election campaign, about five times that of his opponent Mike Kennedy.

A state lawmaker from Alpine, Kennedy opened his wallet for the second time in the race, putting another $45,000 in his account on top of the $250,000 he previously loaned the campaign.

Kennedy's own money makes up about 60 percent of the $485,000 he had raised as of June 6, according to his latest federal campaign finance report. He has spent $419,000 so far.

Romney has raised $3.6 million, including transferring $1 million from his failed presidential campaign. California, barely edging out Utah, is the greatest source of his contributions followed by Florida, Massachusetts and New York, according to his report.

Romney still has $1.6 million in the bank, while Kennedy has $66,000, the reports show.

Both candidates are feeding TV viewers a steady diet of campaign ads as the June 26 election approaches. Mail-in and in-person early voting started earlier this month. Only registered Republicans may vote in the GOP primary.

A UtahPolicy.com poll of likely Republican voters last month showed Romney with a 43-point lead over Kennedy.

The Kennedy-Romney winner faces Democratic Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson. Wilson had spent about $450,000 through April 8, according to her most recent campaign finance report.