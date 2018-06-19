A Minor League Baseball team that has been part of the Utah County community since 2001 is reportedly on the move.

TV station KOAA News 5 in Pueblo, Colorado, reported Monday that the Orem Owlz will move to Pueblo and that a formal announcement is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Owlz, a rookie league affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The organization has been in Utah County since 2001, when the Provo Angels first joined the Pioneer League. After four years of playing at BYU’s Larry H. Miller Field, the Angels moved to UVU’s baseball stadium — now called UCCU Ballpark — and were renamed the Orem Owlz.

The Owlz, who have always been an affiliate with the major league Angels organization, play in the Pioneer League’s South Division along with the Ogden Raptors.

According to KOAA, Pueblo City Council approved a plan last week to pursue bringing a minor league team to the city, and that Pueblo County will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday to welcome a new team. There is still no answer to where the team will play, KOAA reported.

Minor League Baseball team owner to visit Pueblo on Wednesday. We're expecting an official announcement. — Andy Koen (@KOAAAndyKoen) June 18, 2018

The Owlz have won five Pioneer League championships, with their last one coming in 2016. Orem has also captured eight division titles.

The Owlz opened their 2018 season last Friday with a four-game series at Grand Junction and are 1-3 on the year. Orem plays two games at Ogden beginning Tuesday before its home opener against the Raptors on Thursday at UCCU Ballpark.