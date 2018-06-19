Utah State junior placekicker Dominik Eberle has been named a preseason second-team All-American by Athlon Sports, it was announced Tuesday.

Eberle is one of just three Mountain West players named a preseason All-American by Athlon Sports, joining Wyoming safety Andrew Wingard (second team) and Boise State punt returner Avery Williams (third team).

Eberle, a 6-foot-2, 190-pounder from Nuremberg, Germany (Redondo Union HS), earned third-team All-America honors from Phil Steele’s Magazine and honorable mention All-America honors from SB Nation last season as he served as the team’s placekicker in all 13 games as a sophomore. He was also named a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is awarded annually to the top placekicker in college football, and garnered first-team all-Mountain West honors as he finished the season scoring a team-best 101 points as he was a perfect 47-of-47 on extra points and 18-of-24 (.750) on field goals.

During the 2017 season, he set a single-game school record for points scored by a kicker with 19 at San José State as he was 4-for-4 (23, 52, 20, 27) on field goals and 7-for-7 on extra points. Those 19 points scored are the second-most by a kicker in Mountain West history and the most by a non-senior. Additionally, he kicked off 73 times for 4,405 yards (60.3 ypk) with 38 touchbacks during the year.

Utah State, which returns 18 starters and 49 letterwinners from last year's NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl team, opens the 2018 season on Friday, Aug. 31, at Michigan State and begins its home season the following weekend against New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 8. Mountain West play begins for USU two weekends later as it hosts Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 22.