SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is expected to ask the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday to suspend the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families at the border while Congress works on a solution.

"The way it's being handled right now isn't acceptable. It's not American. I think we've got to try to keep families together and do whatever it takes to keep them together," Hatch said in a prepared statement.

He is circulating a letter among his Senate colleagues with the intention of sending it to Attorney General Jeff Sessions later this afternoon, Hatch spokesman Matt Whitlock said.

Whitlock said the letter will be made public at some point Tuesday.

It is going to Sessions, rather than to President Donald Trump, because the "attorney general has taken the lead on implementing the policy and has been the public face of the change," Whitlock said.

Hatch is a staunch supporter of the president.

The Justice Department oversees immigration enforcement for the administration, Whitlock said, "and it was their interpretation of the law that established the zero tolerance policy."

That policy has led to the separation of nearly 2,000 children from family members seeking asylum or caught entering the United States illegally at the southern border between April 19 and May 31, according to a recent government report.

Republicans and Democrats, as well as many organizations including churches, have condemned the policy as the public reacts to images of children held behind fences and audio of their tearful pleas for their parents.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement issued Monday that forced separations are harmful to families and encouraged "national leaders to take swift action to correct this situation and seek for rational, compassionate solutions."

The president continues to blame Democrats for the family separations, the result of the new zero tolerance policy that requires border crossing offenses to be aggressively prosecuted.

House Republicans are scheduled to meet privately with Trump on the issue today at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, to discuss the issue, including a proposed compromise bill pushed by Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, that would keep families together in detention.

This story will be updated with additional information throughout the day.