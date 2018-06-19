SALT LAKE CITY — Millie Bobby Brown has pushed her combating-bullying meter to 11.

The actress, who plays fan favorite Eleven/Jane on the Netflix show “Stranger Things,” addressed bullying in her MTV Awards acceptance speech after winning for best performance in a show, according to Mashable.

She couldn’t attend the event in person but still offered a heartfelt message about bullying after she thanked people for the award.

"Finally, since I know that there are many young people watching this — and even to the adults, too — they could probably use the reminder that I was taught, if you don't have anything nice to say, just don't say it," said Brown. "There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I'm not going to tolerate it. And neither should any of you."

Brown made headlines earlier this month for leaving Twitter “after users overlaid photos of her with homophobic messages, starting a viral trend depicting Brown as intolerant of marginalized communities,” according to Variety.

Brown said during the MTV Awards that fans can still find her on Instagram.

"If you need a reminder of how worthy you are, and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram."

“Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, defended Brown’s decision to leave social media in an interview with Variety.

“I feel really bad for her,” Schnapp told Variety. “I think it was a smart move by her. People are just insensitive.”

Brown is the second major female actress to exit social media this month. Kelly Marie Tran, who starred in “The Last Jedi,” left Instagram after facing online harassment, too, according to CNET.