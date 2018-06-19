LAYTON — A Layton man was accused Tuesday of hitting a toddler in the face.

Deaunte Lamont Battee, 26, was charged in 2nd District Court with child abuse, a second-degree felony.

In November, a 2-year-old boy was left in Battee's care. When the mother picked up her son, he "had visible injuries and marks to his face" including "severe bruising" to his ear and red marks "consistent with blunt force impact," the charges state.

When confronted by the mother, Battee said "he lost his temper" and "became angry when the 2-year-old child opened the door to a stranger. He then proceeded to hit the victim three times in the face," according to court documents.