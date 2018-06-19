MIDVALE — A Midvale man was charged Tuesday with 12 felonies for allegedly offering money and treats to two young girls in exchange for sex acts.

Brian Perry Cantu, 51, is charged in 3rd District Court with three counts of sodomy on a child, two counts of object rape of a child, and rape of a child, all first-degree felonies. He is also charged with six counts of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

The incidents happened in 2009 when two young girls and their family moved in with Cantu and his wife, according to charging documents.

The girls, ages 6 and 8, said Cantu would "put money down his pants" and tell one of them to "grab the money," the charges state. "Cantu would always bribe with food or money."

One girl told prosecutors that Cantu made them perform sex acts "for treats," according to the charges.

"One time she asked Cantu for some Ritz crackers and he told her and her sister to (perform a sex act) for the crackers," the charging documents state. Cantu would also allegedly "bribe her with money to not tell her mom."

A $200,000 warrant was issued Tuesday for Cantu's arrest.