There are a lot of what-if scenarios in BYU sports history, but in this episode we do what-ifs about the future of BYU sports, including whether we’d want a bunch of wins over Utah or a few wins over top-10 teams. We play with a bunch of scenarios. Also on the show: Nick Emery is officially back and the NCAA screws it up, and the curious case of Ben Olsen and other BYU freshmen QBs.

