SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed off on a spending plan Tuesday that details how the state will spend $35 million in Volkswagen settlement dollars, including purchasing cleaner government-owned trucks and buses.

The money will also boost the state's electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.

“We’re thrilled to put $35 million into cleaner trucks, buses and electrical charging material throughout the state,” Herbert said. “While VW’s violation of the Clean Air Act was disappointing, we look forward to investing these funds in vehicles and resources that will reduce emissions and help clean our air.”

As part of a 2016 settlement, in which the German manufacturer admitted it programmed its vehicles to cheat on emission tests, the company agreed to pay $2.8 billion to the states to reduce diesel pollution.

The funds here will go to offset the nitrogen oxide emissions for 7,000 VW, Audi and Porsche vehicles in Utah affected by VW’s violations.

"The projects we have selected will make the biggest impact on our air quality at the lowest cost, allowing Utah to maximize the air-quality benefits of this settlement,” said Utah Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Alan Matheson. “By targeting government-owned fleets, taxpayers receive a double benefit.”

Matheson will detail the spending plan later today in a meeting before the Natural Resources Agricultural and Environmental Quality Appropriations Subcommittee.

This story will be updated.