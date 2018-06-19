SALT LAKE CITY — Two books by Mormon authors are gold winners in Foreward Reviews’ Indies Book of the Year awards. Three more authors, who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, received honorable mentions in their respective categories.

Jen Geigle Johnston, author of “The Nobleman’s Daughter,” which was published by Covenant Communications, received a gold medal in the romance category. Set in 1819 England, the novel shares about two members of the aristocracy who are fighting for the freedom of common citizens.

Covenant Communications "The Nobleman's Daughter" is by Jen Geigle Johnson.

Jerry Borrowman’s “The Compassionate Solider: Remarkable True Stories of Mercy, Heroism and Honor from the Battlefield,” published by Deseret Book’s Shadow Mountain imprint, is the gold medal winner in the nonfiction war and military category. It shares 15 stories from various wars of when fighters show mercy, with the resulting consequence to their lives or careers.

Receiving honorable mentions are: “All that Makes Life Bright: The Love and Life of Harriet Beecher Stowe” by Josi S. Kilpack, published by Shadow Mountain, romance category; “Seeking Mansfield” by Kate Watson, published by Flux, young adult fiction category; and “Mysteries of Cove, Vol. 3: Embers of Destruction” by J. Scott Savage, published by Shadow Mountain, juvenile fiction category.

Shadow Mountain "Al the Makes Life Bright: The Life and Love of Harriet Beecher Stowe" is by Josi S. Kilpack.

The Indies Book of the Year awards recognize books published in 2017 from small, indie and university presses as well as self-published authors, according to a news release from Foreward Reviews about the annual awards announced June 15.

There were more than 2,000 entries submitted across 68 categories. Foreward Reviews’ editors selected the finalists and a panel of more than 150 librarians and booksellers picked the winners, according to the news release.