Rep. Mia Love pushes bill to end family separations at border

Utah Rep. Mia Love announced Monday she is pushing a provision in a new immigration bill that would stop President Donald Trump’s policy to separate families and children at the border, according to the Deseret News.

Love said Trump will likely meet with Republicans on Tuesday to hear about the legislation.

The new legislation would push for more border security.

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also responded to the separation policy, with the latter encouraging "national leaders to take swift action to correct this situation and seek for rational, compassionate solutions."

Royals acquire USWNT star

The Utah Royals are pressing for a championship.

On Monday, the women’s soccer team announced it had acquired Christen Press a stalwart for the U.S. Women’s National Team, the Deseret News reported.

URFC also received Samantha Johnson from the Chicago Red Stars.

Utah will part with Brooke Elby and five total draft picks.

Press was previously traded from Chicago to Houston, though she declined to join Houston, deciding to play in Sweden for the last three months.

No first meeting for Inland Port Authority

The Utah Inland Port Authority board was supposed to have its first meeting Monday, but it didn’t happen, according to the Deseret News.

The board didn’t meet “because its members hadn't yet been impaneled amid questions about conflict-of-interest issues,” according to the Deseret News.

Four members didn’t even submit conflict-of-interest statements ahead of the meeting, the Deseret News reported.

Those statements are required from those who want to serve on the board.

"I don't want to start in a place where there are questions or there are challenges to how the process has begun," House Speaker Greg Hughes told the Deseret News. "So out of an abundance of caution, I think we need to look at this bill and make sure that we're following it right."

Utah ski season sixth-best on record

The Utah ski season for 2017-18 was one of the best on record, despite record low snowfalls, according to the Deseret News.

This season ranked as the sixth-best for local ski areas as more than 4.1 million people visited during the season. Even though that’s 10 percent less than last year, it’s about even with Utah’s 10-year average for visits.

Ski Utah President Nathan Rafferty said ski resorts have done well to make artificial snow despite the lack of natural snowfall.

"Today, resorts have spent so much money making infrastructure improvements for snow-making that as long as temperatures are cold enough, they can make a great product," he said.

