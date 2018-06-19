Come July 1, the NBA will likely be at a standstill until LeBron James decides where he'll play next season.

Although the Utah Jazz will surely be very low on James' list of desired destinations, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey made a compelling case for why that shouldn't be.

Most notably, Bailey highlights the youth and success of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, shows the value of Joe Ingles and dives into how a contract for James could work under the salary cap.

"Mitchell and LeBron alone would make the Jazz a problem for the rest of the league for years to come," Bailey concludes. "'Stockton to Malone' got the Jazz so close in the '90s. 'Don to Bron' might actually put Utah over the top."

Look back at Jimmer scoring 43 points on Kawhi Leonard, SDSU Aztecs

Last week, the NBA went into a frenzy as reports surfaced that San Antonio Spurs disgruntled star Kawhi Leonard wants to be traded.

In the midst of all the conversation, a video was posted on Twitter of the time when former BYU star Jimmer Fredette dropped 43 points on Leonard and the San Diego State Aztecs back in 2011 as both teams were ranked in the Top 10 in the country.

Throwback to when his name was a verb and he dropped 43 on Kwahi Leonard. 🐐 #JimmerRange pic.twitter.com/BJKSOdactL — White Bball Pains (@WhiteBballPains) June 16, 2018

With last week marking the 20-year anniversary of Michael Jordan's infamous shot at the end of Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals to beat the Jazz, the league noted the date with a post on Instagram.

After it was posted, a comment on it from the Jazz's official Instagram account had three simple words: "MJ pushed off."