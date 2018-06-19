SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to create a new Space Force, which would be the sixth military branch in the Department of Defense and be “separate but equal” to the Air Force.

“When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space,” Trump said during a meeting Monday with members of the National Space Council.

BREAKING: President Trump orders US military to form a "space force" military branch: "We must have American dominance in space." pic.twitter.com/BQ0Vcy0tdA — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 18, 2018

Trump said he didn’t want “China and Russia and other countries leading us.”

Trump previously endorsed the creation of a Space Force in May during a speech with military personnel in San Diego, according to The Hill.

“You know, I was saying it the other day — because we’re doing a tremendous amount of work in space — I said, ‘Maybe we need a new force, we’ll call it the Space Force,’” he said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump also established a new policy to declutter space garbage.

Twitter shared a wealth of reactions to creation of a Space Force, most told in jest to the new potential branch of the military.

Gonna guess that there will not be much difficulty finding recruits to join a US Space Force. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 18, 2018

we WILL have a space force, and the martians will pay for it — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) June 18, 2018

Dear President Trump,



If you want to create a Space Force, I’m your guy. I was once Supreme Commmander of the Galactic Empire. Give me a call when you can.



Sincerely,



Lord Vader. — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) June 18, 2018

The Space Force will make The Galaxy Great Again!



#SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/MID05r6l38 — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) June 18, 2018

Space Force seems extremely promising pic.twitter.com/vuQaXsri8w — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) June 18, 2018

Space Force is off to an impressive start pic.twitter.com/BpNnzJ5Dh1 — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) June 18, 2018

Can't wait for the Space Force Academy to go 9-3 in the Mountain West with an all-rushing offense. — Tom Keiser (@keisertroll) June 18, 2018

"Hello? Yes, this is Space Force." pic.twitter.com/AJ07zc8Fsh — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) June 18, 2018

You are entering another dimension.

Welcome to The Space Force.



#SpaceForce pic.twitter.com/TyEJw4f307 — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) June 18, 2018

DO YOU WANT TO JOIN THE SPACE FORCE pic.twitter.com/zvUX9RQXnG — Emma Thatcher (@emmajthatcher) June 18, 2018

Other Twitter users said it’s important to not let the Space Force distract from the news of the day, specifically immigrant children being separated from their parents.

Yes yes the Space Force is funny but let's not get distracted. pic.twitter.com/WK3jdleuu4 — Graham “I didnt say that, though” Linehan (@Glinner) June 18, 2018