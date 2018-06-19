SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to create a new Space Force, which would be the sixth military branch in the Department of Defense and be “separate but equal” to the Air Force.
“When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space,” Trump said during a meeting Monday with members of the National Space Council.
Trump said he didn’t want “China and Russia and other countries leading us.”
Trump previously endorsed the creation of a Space Force in May during a speech with military personnel in San Diego, according to The Hill.
“You know, I was saying it the other day — because we’re doing a tremendous amount of work in space — I said, ‘Maybe we need a new force, we’ll call it the Space Force,’” he said.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump also established a new policy to declutter space garbage.
