One of the premiere prospects in the state of Utah for the Class of 2019 has made a commitment.

Orem Tigers four-star wide receiver Puka Nacua announced on Twitter Monday night that he has pledged to play for the USC Trojans.

The brother of former BYU Cougars star Kai Nacua and current Utah Utes receiver Samson Nacua, Puka Nacua chose the Trojans over both of those teams and numerous other Power 5 programs throughout the country.

At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Nacua was the 4A MVP in 2017 as a junior, thanks to tying the state record with 24 touchdown receptions (1,692 yards on 87 catches total) as the Tigers won their first state title since 1994.

This story will be updated.