Eighteen members of the BYU gymnastics team were recognized by the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference with Academic All-MRGC honors. Award recipients finished the 2017-18 academic year with a grade-point average of 3.2 or better.

"Our team really focuses on excelling on the mat, and yet these girls find a way to excel in the classroom as well," BYU head coach Guard Young said. "That just speaks volumes of their character. I’ve had the goal of being the number one academic team at BYU for the past three years. I’m just so proud of these girls and all that they’re accomplishing. The Student Life Center really mentors them and gets them the help that they need to succeed. We couldn't do it without their help."

The No. 17 BYU gymnastics team earned the top combined GPA for winter semester of all the BYU sports teams. The gymnasts earned a combined 3.53 GPA for the 2018 winter semester, an impressive feat to accomplish during the competition season where the Cougars also achieved the team’s highest national ranking in 13 years.

Last season, BYU had 17 gymnasts receive academic all-MRCG awards and continues to put a strong focus on achieving academic excellence as a team moving forward.

The Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference recognized a record 65 student-athletes with Academic All-MRGC, most student-athletes honored with academic accolades in conference history.

BYU Academic All-MRGC recipients:

Abby Boden, FR

Allegra Clarkson, FR

Helody Cyrenne, FR

Jo Danbury, FR

Kyleigh Greenlief, SR

Brittni Hawes, SR

Cheyenne Hill, JR

Shannon Hortman-Evans, SO

Melanie Lockhart, FR

Lauren Love, SO

Hannah Miller, SO

Abbey Miner, FR

Briana Pearson, SO

Natasha Trejo-Marsh, JR

Jill van Mierlo, SR

Aspen Welch, FR

Jessie Westergard, JR

Angel Zhong, SO