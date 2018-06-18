SALT LAKE CITY — A 57-year-old man with a previous head injury died Friday evening after he lost control of his bike and crashed, according to police.

Marty J. Galvan was not wearing a helmet when he crashed his bike and struck his head on a curb, according to Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer. Galvan was riding his bike on a 500 South sidewalk, down a hill, before he crashed near 515 S. 1000 East, Shearer said.

Police believe the crash occurred at 6:58 p.m. and Galvan died at the scene.

Galvan had a recent head injury that made him more susceptible to serious harm, according to Shearer, but police do not know if that previous injury was a cause of the crash.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and do not think alcohol was involved.