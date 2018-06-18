SANDY — It took some doing to get Utah’s Kyle Whittingham and BYU’s Kalani Sitake together Monday. The occasion was the 29th Annual Liberty Mutual charity golf tournament to benefit the National Kidney Foundation of Utah and Idaho at Hidden Valley Country Club.

But once it happened, we haven’t seen this much buddy-ship displayed since the late LaVell Edwards and Ron McBride stole the show.

“I’ve caught the golf bug you could say,” said Whittingham. “I can’t golf much, but when I do, I love it.”

“I’m better at eating lunch than golfing, to tell the truth,” said Sitake. “I’ve been known to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner all at once.”

Both were so busy Monday, they had no time for golf. However, they did play in the same foursome at a coaching clinic at Riverside Country Club a few weeks ago.

“Kalani’s my guy. I love him,” said Whittingham.”

“Kyle’s clearly the better golfer, better than me,” said Sitake. “I value our friendship and he’ll always be a mentor to me.”

While they don’t exactly call each other all the time, they do trade text messages.

“I had to tell Kyle to stop texting me at midnight. My wife was getting mad, wondering what was going on,” said Sitake.

Both men kept a three-decade commitment started by LaVell Edwards and Jim Fassel on Monday, working to help raise money for the Kidney Foundation. This time, however, neither guy got to golf. They were both up to their necks in hosting important recruits during their respective summer camps. They planned on making it to the golf course to kick off the event, then return to have lunch. In between, they’d rush back to oversee their camps.

Sitake got pulled over by police on his way to the morning event kickoff and was delayed so long while his courtesy car plates were questioned that he missed it entirely.

“We do appreciate these guys and what they do,” said chief executive officer Deen Vetterli. “We began this by asking LaVell Edwards 29 years ago what could be done to help raise money. He suggested a rivalry involving Utah and BYU coaches and the loser had to sing the other’s fight song.

“No other rivalry coaches in the country agreed to do anything like that. Other chapters have wondered how we ever pulled it off. But we’ve got unique coaches in this state and we appreciate them very much,” she said.

There was no singing, no winners or losers but the foundation on Monday as a new chapter evolved. Sitake and Whittingham vowed to try and play golf if camp conflicts were avoided by moving the date to late July. But from this time forth, it will be more golfing and less rivalry banter.

“LaVell was something else,” said McBride, who was on hand Monday. “He was so funny and we had so much fun getting after each other. I miss him. Even on the radio show we did up until he died. Patti, his wife, didn’t want him to do it. He kept forgetting some names and stuff and I’d have to correct him on the air. He’d say, ‘Oh, you may be right, we’ll go with that.’ And then we’d laugh. I miss that guy,”

In July, both Sitake and Whittingham and their staffs will take off for vacations. Whittingham might even play some golf. Asked if he was the best golfer among the Whittingham boys, Fred, Cary and Brady, Kyle didn’t even hesitate.

“No question. It’s me. It isn’t even close. Brady is good, but he can’t beat me. But none of us are really that good to be honest.”

Both coaches said new NCAA regulations that allow players to play four full games and still redshirt is a great move.

“I think it is especially beneficial to us because we have missionaries coming back who might not be ready to play at the first of the season but can contribute at the end and we can use them without costing them eligibility,” said Sitake.

Whittingham commented, “You always look for ways to get players, freshmen in particular, more playing time and get them out there with actual game experience. In a long season, this is especially important because you may need them. I like it”

As for the new rule that athletes don't need to notify their schools if they want to transfer, Whittingham said he sees no issues. "Transferring from one school to another is still a lot of work to do. I think the issue has been overblown by some."

Sitake said he and BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe have always enabled athletes who want to transfer to do so. "I support it. It's all about the athlete," he said.

All in all, there was little either coach disagreed on during this event celebrating 29 years of fighting kidney disease.

“This is one of 75 tournaments we sponsor around the country,” said Liberty Mutual distribution vice president John Corlett who was present for the luncheon. “We have raised $80 million.”

