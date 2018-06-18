Christen Press is a member of Utah Royals FC.

After months of negotiation, the United States Women's National Team stalwart forward was traded to URFC on Monday evening.

In a blockbuster deal, URFC also acquired defender Sam Johnson from the Chicago Red Stars. URFC sent Brooke Elby and a whopping five draft picks, including the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 draft, to the Red Stars.

The deal ends a long saga that saw Press be traded from Chicago to the Houston Dash earlier this year, but she declined to join the Dash and has played in Sweden the last three months.

Utah has long been rumored to be a place Press wanted to go, and she was seen conversing with URFC owner Dell Loy Hansen on June 7 as the USWNT took on China PR in a friendly at Rio Tinto Stadium.

To make the deal work, Press was actually first traded back to the Red Stars along with a first-round pick. Houston received Sofia Huerta and Taylor Comeau in exchange.

Press will add a scoring punch that URFC has been looking for. Laura Harvey's side is tied for seventh among the NWSL’s nine teams in goals with 10 on the season.

The 29-year-old Press has scored 35 goals throughout her NWSL career, good for fourth all-time in league history.

Internationally, she has registered exactly 100 caps.