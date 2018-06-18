SALT LAKE CITY — We need to talk about Mystic Marcus.

The micro pig, who hails from Heage, Derbyshire, in England, has built a reputation over the last few years for his ability to predict winners in major contests, including the World Cup and presidential elections.

Owner Juliette Stevens told BBC News the pig correctly predicted Donald Trump would win the 2016 presidential election. He also predicted Germany as the winner of the 2014 World Cup.

This year, the so-called “psychic pig” picked four semifinalists for the World Cup: Belgium, Argentina, Nigeria and Uruguay.

Mystic Marcus chose the teams by eating apples that held flags of all the World Cup teams. The pig left four apples uneaten, which reportedly represented the semifinalists.

"Marcus is the seventh child of a seventh child and apparently they're gifted with special powers, so maybe that's where it comes from,” Stevens said.

Marcus did, however, get one prediction wrong. In 2016, he chose Derby County to beat Hull City in the semifinal game of the England Championship playoff. However, Derby lost 3-0 in the opening game of the series. Derby won 2-0 in the second leg, but still lost on an aggregate score of 3-2.

Psychic or clairvoyant animals pop up in the news around major sporting events. As NPR reported, a cat named Achilles picked Russia to win the opening game of the World Cup against Saudi Arabia Thursday. The cat was asked to pick between two bowls of cat food, one marked with a flag for each of the countries. Achilles chose Russia.

The cat previously correctly predicted three out of four games in FIFA’s Confederations Cup last year.

But Achilles has nothing on Paul the psychic German octopus, who gained fame in 2010 for predicting World Cup winners by eating out of one of two jars which had team names on top of them. The octopus died in 2010.