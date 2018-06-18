SANDY — BYU and Utah football coaches Kalani Sitake and Kyle Whittingham were rushing to Hidden Valley Country Club Monday morning for a charity golf tournament, but only Whittingham made it to the Sandy private golf club before it started.

Both had important recruits on campus for football camps. Both had planned to greet sponsors at the course, go back to their camps, then return for a luncheon. Both made the luncheon, but Sitake said he found himself pulled over and questioned by police on his way to the course in the morning.

Apparently, the dealer car he was driving had issues with the license plates that authorities needed to sort out. It took so long, Sitake had to turn around and head back to Provo.

All major college coaches receive courtesy cars as part of their employment, but Sitake found himself trying to explain why he wasn't driving a car registered to him.

"It wasn't a big deal, but it took enough time I couldn't make it," said Sitake.