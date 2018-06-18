SALT LAKE CITY — Lindsey Stirling, One Voice Children’s Choir, the Piano Guys and Nathan Pacheco all released new videos this week, together amassing over a million views.

After three months without new music from violinist Lindsey Stirling, many fans celebrated last week when she released “Stampede” with Alexander Jean, a musical duo formed by Mark Ballas and his wife BC Jean.

According to a previous article by the Deseret News, Stirling and Ballas were dance partners in the show “Dancing with the Stars.” In their new music video, “Stampede,” they return to the dance floor together, featuring Stirling on the violin and Ballas on the guitar.

Five days after being uploaded, “Stampede” has received more than 997,000 views, and reached the No. 43 spot on YouTube’s “Trending” list.

Even though “The Greatest Showman” was released almost six months ago, covers of its catchy songs are still alive and well on YouTube.

Utah-based One Voice Children’s Choir partnered with United Way of Northern Utah to release a cover of “A Million Dreams.” The music video tells the story of an underprivileged little girl who receives help throughout her life from United Way, and gives back to the same cause after graduating.

“Masa Fukuda’s arrangement of the ‘A Million Dreams’ and the voices of One Voice Children's Choir beautifully illustrate United Way of Northern Utah’s capacity to make a difference in many children’s lives, which then inspires those children to reach out and positively influence others,” the video description says.

Two days later, the Piano Guys also put their unique spin on “A Million Dreams,” releasing a piano cover on both YouTube and Spotify.

In a video comment, the Piano Guys linked to the song on Spotify and invited their fans to “turn a Million Dreams into a million streams.”

Artist Nathan Pacheco also joined the “Greatest Showman” fun last week with his cover of “From Now On,” which featured the Porta Ensemble and an adorable appearance by Pacheco’s son.

“I don’t know how many times we’ve listened to the soundtrack of 'The Greatest Showman' in the Pacheco home — but it’s been on repeat!” Pachecho wrote in the video description. “I still can’t get over how every single song is a hit! My hat’s off to Benj Pasek and Justin Paul — definitely some of the greatest songwriters of our day … maybe ever.”