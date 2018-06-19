WEST JORDAN — Fire officials are prohibiting the use of any ignition source —including fireworks, lighters and matches — in certain areas of the city.

The restricted areas include all areas west of state Route 111; within 200 feet of the Jordan River Parkway Trail east of 1300 West; within 200 feet of the Clay Hollow Wash that runs east and west near 7800 South; within 200 feet of Bingham Creek, located near the Old Bingham Highway, which runs the length of the city's boundaries from east to west; and all city parks, unless a permit has been obtained for a professional display.

Those who violate the restrictions could be charged with a class B misdemeanor that results in penalties of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. The fire department will provide extra patrols and assist the police department in enforcing the restrictions.

The fire department will continue to monitor environmental conditions in the coming weeks and could add additional fireworks restrictions. Fireworks may be discharged according to state code between July 2 and 5 and July 22 and 25 in nonrestricted areas. Also, fireworks can only be discharged between 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the above dates with the time extended to midnight on July 4 and 24.