SALT LAKE CITY — Public art projects at the Utah Department of Health and the University of Utah — as well as the Utah Public Art Program — have been recognized among the best projects nationally in 2017.

The two works that were recognized include:

• “Convergence,” Douwe Blumberg’s 20-foot work of cast aluminum, which was installed in October 2017 at the Utah Public Health Laboratory in Taylorsville. Blumberg said he aimed to give visual form to the work of various teams and labs in the building that aim to arrive at the truth in the many mysteries and challenges they work with every day.

• Hypersonic & Plebian Design’s “Life of Tree” at the University of Utah’s Crocker Science Center, is a kinetic sculpture simulating a tree’s reflection in water. The kinetic sculpture’s movement aims to embody the universal scientific principles of resonance and frequency response.

The Public Art Program was created by the Utah Legislature in 1985 with the passage of the Percent-for-Art Act. This statute allows for 1 percent of construction costs for new or remodeled state facilities to be added to the project for the commissioning or acquisition of art that is site specific to the facility and community.

Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit organization for advancing the arts and arts education in America, chose 49 projects nationally for the Public Art Network Year in Review program, the only national program that specifically recognizes the most compelling public art. Chosen by public art experts, the roster of selected projects for 2017 were unveiled last week during the Americans for the Arts’ annual convention.

According to the Utah Public Art Program, managed by Jim Glenn and the Utah Division of Arts & Museums, more than 230 works have been placed in Utah state facilities.