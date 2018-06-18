SALT LAKE CITY — Don’t pass up Utah as a road trip destination.

A new report from WalletHub ranked Utah as the ninth-best state in the country for summer road trips.

The Beehive State ranked ahead of Colorado in the top 10.

Wyoming topped the nation, followed by North Carolina, Minnesota, Texas and Florida.

Rhode Island finished at the bottom of the ranking, followed by Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii and New Mexico.

The report compared all 50 states on 22 different metrics that looked to find which state was the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly for a summer road trip. The data reviewed the number of attractions, road conditions and costs, among other factors.

The Beehive State ranked sixth for having the best scenic byways, seventh for its driving laws and ninth in lowest number of fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, according to the report.

The state also ranked No. 18 for the lowest price of a three-star hotel and 25th for the number of attractions within the state.

Each state was ranked on three overall categories, including costs, safety and activities.

Utah was the 34th state in the nation for costs, the eighth-best for safety and the 14th-best for activities.

