In most years, having just three days remaining until the NBA draft means that Utah Jazz vice president of player personnel Walt Perrin and his colleagues have narrowed the list of prospects they’re seriously considering at their given first-round selection to about six or seven players.

This year, however, the list is still at about a dozen, Perrin said on Sunday, as the Jazz continue to prepare for the 21st overall pick.

This concept is well-reflected in mock drafts that have been published in recent days by major outlets. For one thing, it’s difficult to find a consensus that far down in the draft, a task that is made even more challenging by the fact that there is a glut of wings who are expected to be taken in the mid-to-late first round. In large part, that means the draft could come down to how teams will differentiate between players.

James Wooldridge UCLA guard Aaron Holiday talks to reporters during a six-person workout at Zions Bank Basketball Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 4, 2018.

Interestingly, among five of the major mock drafts, the only pick for Utah that appears multiple times is not a wing player, but UCLA point guard Aaron Holiday, with ESPN and CBS pegging the 6-footer to be selected by the Jazz.

“What Holiday lacks in size, he makes up for in length, athleticism, aggressiveness and toughness defensively,” wrote ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. “He excels in the open floor but also is a prolific 3-point shooter with deep range both with his feet set and off the dribble.”

CBS’ Gary Parrish wrote of Holiday: “His 6-6 wingspan should prove beneficial while guarding opposing point guards. His ability to consistently make perimeter jumpers means he's a capable passer and shooter.”

Dzanan Musa speaks to the media after a draft workout with the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo has Utah selecting 6-foot-9 Bosnian wing Dzanan Musa, while Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey has Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey going with 6-foot-4 Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo.

“Utah already has an internationally minded roster, and Musa’s shooting ability and talent level as a scorer make him an interesting long-term piece,” Woo writes of his prediction. “He’s known as an intense competitor and streaky-but-talented scorer.”

Perrin has given the indication that DiVincenzo’s predraft workout in front of Jazz brass (Holiday and Musa also worked out) was strong, leading a growing number of Utah fans to be interested in him.

David J. Phillip Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo cuts the net as he celebrates after the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in San Antonio. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

“DiVincenzo could log minutes at either the (point guard) or the (shooting guard) for the Jazz,” Bailey writes, “giving them more shooting for a second unit that struggled to score at times last season.”

A few other sites don’t do mock drafts, but rank players and focus on deep analysis of prospects, with some using analytics to do so. Here’s a list of who some of them have at No. 21:

The Stepien: Landry Shamet, guard, Wichita State (most mock drafts have him as a second-round pick)

Model 284: Miles Bridges, forward, Michigan State (most mock drafts have him in the 10-15 range of the first round)

The 94 Feet Report put together a massive 300-page draft guide with detailed information on a large number of prospects.