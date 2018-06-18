PAYSON — One man was injured and a home destroyed in an early morning fire in Payson on Monday.

Crews were called to 241 N. 300 East about 12:15 a.m. Payson Fire Chief Scott Spencer said four adults were asleep in the house, when the homeowner awoke.

"The owner started to smell burning plastic and determined it was in his friend's room," Spencer said.

The group attempted to extinguish the fire but was unable. All four got out of the structure safely, the chief said.

But for an unknown reason, the 62-year-old man who was sleeping in the room the fire was believed to have started in "went back in thinking his friend was still in there and tried to rescue him," Spencer said.

After an undetermined amount of time, the man came back out of the house. But as he was talking to the fire chief, Spencer said he realized the man was injured more than he thought he was.

"He didn't realize how bad he was burnt," Spencer said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with second- and third-degree burns on his arms, chest and back and then flown by medical helicopter to the Intermountain Burn Center in Salt Lake City. Spencer said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The first arriving units to the house found the structure completely engulfed, he said.

"There were flames coming out basically all of the doors and windows," Spencer said.

The house is considered a total loss. Adding to the tragedy, the homeowner did not have insurance, the chief said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Monday but was believed to be accidental, Spencer said.

Fire crews from Salem and Santaquin assisted with the operation.