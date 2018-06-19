We received the mail notice concerning the .05 percent sales tax increase and a proposed $87 million bond Salt Lake City wants for road maintenance.

Yes, the city’s roads are a mess, but why are so many millions of new funds required to fix them? What have city leaders been doing with the money they collect from all the various existing taxes over the years? Why is there a sudden need for so many millions to fix the roads? Why haven’t city leaders been planning ahead and using funds wisely and continually performing road maintenance instead of waiting until things are such a mess and then crying “help!” for so much in new taxes?

What have all the past mayors and city councils been doing? Are their heads in the sand, or have they been spending the money on other things or pet projects instead of being responsible? And what will the current leaders do if all this money comes in? Will they continue to fail to plan ahead and leave another “emergency” to occur in the future?

City leaders should be accountable for such absurd and irresponsible fiscal management.

Paul Sharp

Salt Lake City